National De-worming Day: Over 12L Kids To Get Albendazole Tablets In Indore Schools, Anganwadis

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore district administration has planned to give de-worming tablets to over 12 lakh children between 1 to 19 years during the National De-worming Day on Tuesday.

National De-worming Day will be held in Indore district and the entire state, on September 12. District collector Ilayaraja T has directed the officials of health department, women and child development department, school education department, and others to make preparations for the same.

On National De-worming Day, children in the age group of 1 to 19 years will be given albendazole tablets. The collector said that all the departments should work in coordination and make this campaign a success. It was told in the meeting that anthelmintic tablets are completely safe for consumption and would be distributed free of cost.

It was told that on this day, all the children of 1 to 19 years who are enrolled in government, non-government aided schools, tribal ashram schools, private schools, private aided schools, madrasas, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya and Anganwadi, as well as school dropouts, can avail the benefit of the programme.

The effect of running this campaign continuously has proven that the rate of worm infection in children has come down, from 12% to 5%. Children who are not able to take pills on September 12 will be given pills in the mop-up round on September 15.

For Indore district, over 12,20,557 children would be covered under this campaign Officials said that children who play in the field without wearing shoes, eat food without washing their hands, do not use the toilet, do not wash their hands after defecation and consume contaminated fruits and vegetables, are likely to be infected with worms.

