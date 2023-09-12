Indore: ‘It’s Our Responsibility To Preserve Culture & Hand It Over To Future Generations’

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ‘It is our responsibility to preserve culture of our country and hand it over to our next generations. This culture will sow the seed of identifying our rich culture by the next generation’.

Various speakers expressed their thought in the conference ‘Samvardhini’ (women power), which was held here on Sunday. It was organised by Dr Hedgewar Birth Centenary Service Trust. The topic of discussion was ‘Samvardhini - Thinking of Indian Women’. Over 1500 intellectual women from different procession like doctors, engineers, CA, professors, industrialists, etc. participated in the conference.

The key note speaker of the conference was Arundhati Kavadkar, head of the National Women's Project of Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal. In her address, she said that women need to be mentally prepared for the revival of Bharat. The conference was presided over by Bhaktipriya and Nina Vinod Agarwal. The role of organising the conference was presented by provincial co-ordinator of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Mala Thakur. Dr Neerja Puranik, Dr Maya Vohra, Sakshi Agarwal, Harshita Singh, Sonia Thakral, Dr Neeti Gupta, Shrestha Goyal, Amrita Narang, Dr Shubhangi Mahashabde were present from the welcome committee.

In the discussion session, what we can do together to solve the problems of local women was deliberated. The initiators of the discussion were Rashtra Sevika Samiti's provincial co-ordinator Anagha Tai Sathe, Mala Thakur and Shalini Ratauria.

In the concluding session, the keynote speaker was Shatabdiji Pandey. She expressed her views on the fact that instead of blindly imitating western culture, women should play an active role in preserving the traditions of India and passing them to the future generations. Indore department executive Aarti Mishra expressed gratitude.

