 National De-Worming Day: Over 12.57 Lakh Kids To Get De-Worming Tablets On September 10 In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreNational De-Worming Day: Over 12.57 Lakh Kids To Get De-Worming Tablets On September 10 In Indore

National De-Worming Day: Over 12.57 Lakh Kids To Get De-Worming Tablets On September 10 In Indore

On National De-worming Day, children in the age group of 1 to 19 years will be given albendazole tablets.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 12:35 AM IST
article-image
Representative photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National De-worming Day will be held in Indore district and the entire state, on September 10. District collector Asheesh Singh has directed officials of the health department, women and child development department, school education department and others to make preparations for the same.

On National De-worming Day, children in the age group of 1 to 19 years will be given albendazole tablets. The collector said that all the departments should work in coordination and make this campaign a success.

It was told in the meeting that anthelmintic tablets are completely safe for consumption and would be distributed free-of-cost. It was told that on this day, all children of 1 to 19 years who are enrolled in government, non-government-aided schools, tribal ashram schools, private schools, private-aided schools, madrasas, Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), Navodaya and Anganwadi, as well as school dropouts, can avail the benefit of the programme.

Read Also
‘King In Democracy?’ Congress Hits Out At BJP As Posters Feature Kailash Vijayvargiya’s Son...
article-image

The effect of running this campaign continuously has proven that the rate of worm infection in children has come down, from 12% to 5%. Children who are not able to take pills on September 10 will be given pills in the mop-up round on September 13.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Piyush Goyal Flags Off Inaugural Bandra Terminus-Madgaon Bi-Weekly Train; New Service Enhances Connectivity To Konkan Region
Mumbai: Piyush Goyal Flags Off Inaugural Bandra Terminus-Madgaon Bi-Weekly Train; New Service Enhances Connectivity To Konkan Region
Indian Railways Extend LTT Mumbai-Subedarganj And Kanpur Special Trains For 40 Additional Trips; Check Details
Indian Railways Extend LTT Mumbai-Subedarganj And Kanpur Special Trains For 40 Additional Trips; Check Details
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Key Construction Milestones Achieved In Maharashtra, Including Tunnel Work And Foundations
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Key Construction Milestones Achieved In Maharashtra, Including Tunnel Work And Foundations
Navi Mumbai: Morbe Dam Overflows, NMMC Celebrates With Religious Ceremony; Water Levels At 99.74%
Navi Mumbai: Morbe Dam Overflows, NMMC Celebrates With Religious Ceremony; Water Levels At 99.74%

For Indore district, over 12, 20,557 children would be covered under this campaign. Officials said that children who play in the field without wearing shoes, eat food without washing their hands, do not use the toilet, do not wash their hands after defecation and consume contaminated fruits and vegetables are likely to be infected with worms.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Advocate Duped Of ₹51K By Conman In Indore

Advocate Duped Of ₹51K By Conman In Indore

Junior Doctors Assault Nursing Officer In MY Hospital; Association Demands Action

Junior Doctors Assault Nursing Officer In MY Hospital; Association Demands Action

National De-Worming Day: Over 12.57 Lakh Kids To Get De-Worming Tablets On September 10 In Indore

National De-Worming Day: Over 12.57 Lakh Kids To Get De-Worming Tablets On September 10 In Indore

Officials Passing The Buck On Block Medical Officers, Zonal Medical Officers

Officials Passing The Buck On Block Medical Officers, Zonal Medical Officers

Villagers Risk Lives To Cross Kamthia Drain

Villagers Risk Lives To Cross Kamthia Drain