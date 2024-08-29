‘King In Democracy?’ Congress Hits Out At BJP As Posters Feature Kailash Vijayvargiya’s Son Akash Vijayvargiya As The 'King of Indore’

'King of Indore' Posters Spark Controversy | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Posters featuring Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya’s son Akash Vijayvargiya as the ‘King of Indore’ has stirred a political row in Madhya Pradesh. The opposition Congress slammed the posters put up by the supporters of former MLA Akash Vijayavargiya, expressing concern and astonishment that how can there be a king in democracy!

State spokesperson Nilabh Shukla criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over a series of posters that have emerged across Indore which were reportedly put up by supporters of Akash Vijayvargiya, son of BJP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, to celebrate his birthday.

He said the posters feature his image alongside the title "King of Indore" drawing comparisons to the character Munna Bhaiya from the popular web series "Mirzapur" known for its criminal undertones.

The hoardings, which have been placed at various locations around the city, have sparked controversy and debate among political parties. Shukla accused the BJP and its representatives of being intoxicated by power, suggesting that the posters are a reflection of the party's arrogance and detachment from democratic principles.

'King in democratic city?'

He further criticized the idea of declaring an individual as the 'king' of a democratic city, indicating a mockery of the democratic process and the sentiment of the people of Indore.

“The BJP representatives are so intoxicated with power that they are declaring themselves as the rulers of the city. Such arrogance is not in line with the democratic values that our country stands for,” Shukla stated.

He also emphasized that Indore is a democratic city, and no individual or party has the right to claim ownership over it.

While Akash Vijayvargiya’s camp has not officially commented on the controversy, sources suggest that the posters were intended to be a light-hearted celebration of his birthday and not a serious political statement.