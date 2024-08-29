Indore: Toddler Dies After Falling From Second Floor Balcony While Parents Were At Work

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl died after falling from the balcony |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 2.5-year-old toddler died after falling from the second floor in Indore's Khudel village on Wednesday. While playing, she accidentally reached the balcony, and fell from there and died while undergoing treatment. The police have registered a case and investigations are underway.

According to information, the deceased was identified as Sakshi Sisodia. She was playing at her maternal grandparents home. While playing, she went to the balcony accidentally and tried peeping from the railing when she slipped and fell down. It was reported that only her maternal Uncle Jitendra was there at home during the incident, while others went for work.

Frightened, the uncle called the father and other family members right after the incident. The police were also informed who reached the spot immediately and registered a case.

Sakshi sustained severe injuries on her head and face. The father took him to the nearby hospital. Later on, she was referred to MY Hospital, where she died after getting treatment for five hours.

Mother was uninformed for long

The mourning family didn't inform Sakshi's mother till morning, that her toddler had passed away. Sakshi was their only child.

Sakshi's father and mother had come to Indore from Khandwa only four months ago. The deceased toddler's father Badal was works in a private company in the city.