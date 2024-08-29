 Indore: Toddler Dies After Falling From Second Floor Balcony While Parents Were At Work
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Toddler Dies After Falling From Second Floor Balcony While Parents Were At Work

Indore: Toddler Dies After Falling From Second Floor Balcony While Parents Were At Work

While playing, she went to the balcony accidentally and tried peeping from the railing when she slipped and fell down. It was reported that only her maternal Uncle Jitendra was there at home during the incident, while others went for work.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
A two-and-a-half-year-old girl died after falling from the balcony |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 2.5-year-old toddler died after falling from the second floor in Indore's Khudel village on Wednesday. While playing, she accidentally reached the balcony, and fell from there and died while undergoing treatment. The police have registered a case and investigations are underway. 

According to information, the deceased was identified as Sakshi Sisodia. She was playing at her maternal grandparents home. While playing, she went to the balcony accidentally and tried peeping from the railing when she slipped and fell down. It was reported that only her maternal Uncle Jitendra was there at home during the incident, while others went for work.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Man Rapes 8-Year-Old Girl At Govt Hospital Toilet While Wife Was Undergoing Delivery
article-image

Frightened, the uncle called the father and other family members right after the incident. The police were also informed who reached the spot immediately and registered a case.

Sakshi sustained severe injuries on her head and face. The father took him to the nearby hospital. Later on, she was referred to MY Hospital, where she died after getting treatment for five hours. 

FPJ Shorts
University Of Southampton To Open India's First International Campus Under NEP In Gurugram By July 2025!
University Of Southampton To Open India's First International Campus Under NEP In Gurugram By July 2025!
Mumbai This Weekend: From Indulging In R.D Burman's Creations To Creating Painting Your Very Own Bappa
Mumbai This Weekend: From Indulging In R.D Burman's Creations To Creating Painting Your Very Own Bappa
LIC Faces Over ₹600 Crore GST Demand From Maharashtra State Tax Authorities; Shares Fall 1.24%
LIC Faces Over ₹600 Crore GST Demand From Maharashtra State Tax Authorities; Shares Fall 1.24%
Kerala Lottery Result: August 29, 2024 - Karunya Plus KN-536 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹80,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: August 29, 2024 - Karunya Plus KN-536 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹80,00,000 Jackpot!
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Couple Die While Sleeping After Wall Collapses Due To Heavy Rain In Jabalpur
article-image

Mother was uninformed for long

The mourning family didn't inform Sakshi's mother till morning, that her toddler had passed away. Sakshi was their only child.

Sakshi's father and mother had come to Indore from Khandwa only four months ago. The deceased toddler's father Badal was works in a private company in the city.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Train Schedule Affected Due To Non-Interlocking Work At Umaria Station; Check Details Below

Train Schedule Affected Due To Non-Interlocking Work At Umaria Station; Check Details Below

Indore: Toddler Dies After Falling From Second Floor Balcony While Parents Were At Work

Indore: Toddler Dies After Falling From Second Floor Balcony While Parents Were At Work

Indore Commodities Buzz Of August 29: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of August 29: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Medicos' Safety: Indore's MGM Medical College Constitutes Hospital Safety & Violence Prevention...

Medicos' Safety: Indore's MGM Medical College Constitutes Hospital Safety & Violence Prevention...

Indore: Six Men Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Killing Army Man Over Dispute

Indore: Six Men Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Killing Army Man Over Dispute