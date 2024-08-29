Madhya Pradesh Man Rapes 8-Year-Old Girl At Govt Hospital Toilet While Wife Was Undergoing Delivery

Representative Image | File

Rajgarh ( Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly raped an 8-year-old girl at a toilet in hospital at Biaora Government Hospital on Wednesday. The accused was waiting for his wife who was undergoing a delivery in the maternity ward.

The accused was identified as Suresh Verma, son of Babulal Barna.

The police have registered a case and the accused was arrested.

In MP's Rajgarh, a 24-YO Suresh Verma, who was waiting for his wife's delivery at Biaora Govt Hospital, tried to rape a 8-YO girl child in a Hospital's toilet.



According to information, the victim came to see a relative along with her father and grandmother in Biaora Government Hospital. When her father and grandmother went to see the sick, and the victim was left alone, Suresh, who was waiting for his wife’s delivery at the hospital, lured her.

He then took her to the isolated toilet in the hospital and allegedly raped her. Hearing her screams, the people and security personnels rushed to the toilet where he caught Suresh and beat him mercilessly,

The police got information about the incident around 1.30 am in the night and reached the spot immediately.

Accused defends himself

When the mob was thrashing Suresh, he defended, “Hath mat lga, police station ja rha hun” (Don’t touch me, I am going to the police station).The police held the accused from the back of his neck and arrested him.

A case was registered under various sections of the BNS and POSCO Act.