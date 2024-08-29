 Shocking! Handkerchief Taken Out From Woman’s Abdomen In Madhya Pradesh; Was Left By Doctor During C-Section Last Year 
Thursday, August 29, 2024
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking case of medical negligence, a doctor allegedly left a piece of cloth (handkerchief ) inside a woman's abdomen during a C-section at the Mission Hospital in Madhya Pradesh Khurai. The woman remained in pain for 9 months, following which the foreign object was removed from her abdomen. Fortunately, now she is in a stable condition.

As per reported by Nayi Duniya, Anita, a 35-year-old resident of Nardha village near Khurai, underwent a C-section on September 6 last year at the Mission Hospital in Khurai and gave birth to a healthy baby girl. A few days later, both mother and child were discharged and returned home.

However, three months after the delivery, Anita began experiencing severe abdominal pain. Her family took her to doctors in Bina, but got no better. She was also taken to hospitals in Jhansi, Gwalior and Sagar, but none of them could treat her.

Family took loan for treatment

On August 23, Anita suddenly experienced extreme pain and fell unconscious. Her family rushed her to Bhagyoday Hospital in Sagar. After a sonography and X-ray, a foreign object was in her stomach.

A team of doctors, including Dr. Pramod Sijaria, Dr. Ankur Jain, and Dr. Ilyas, conducted a complex three-hour surgery and removed a cloth-like object from Anita’s abdomen. Dr. Sijaria mentioned that the object had been inside her for so long that it was difficult to identify it clearly. Preliminary findings suggest it looked like a piece of cloth, but further investigation is required to determine exactly what it is. Anita's condition is now stable.

According to information, Anita’s husband had passed away. Her sister, brother-in-law and brothers had to take out a loan for her treatment.

