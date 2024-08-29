MP: Couple Die While After Wall Collapses Due To Heavy Rain In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A husband and wife lost their lives while sleeping after a wall of their house collapsed in Jabalpur on Thursday.

The tragic incident occurred in Majholi, Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh, after a wall of their house collapsed.

According to information, the accident happened in Ward 12, Bhattariya Mohalla, where the wall fell suddenly due to dampness from heavy rainfall. At the time, the couple was sleeping inside the house and got trapped under the rubble.

Local people immediately started rescue efforts, but sadly, both could not be saved and died on the spot. The couple's three children were outside the house during the incident, which saved their lives.

Majholi Police Station in-charge, Jaiprakash Dwivedi, said the police are investigating the matter. Early reports show that the house wall was old and weak, causing the accident. The police are clearing the debris, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

The local administration has also taken notice and has promised support to the grieving family. This sad incident has raised concerns about the safety of old houses in the area, and further investigation is underway.