Indore News: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Unfurls Tricolour At IMC, Honours Officials & Citizens -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore celebrated the 77th Republic Day with patriotic fervour at the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) headquarters, where Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav hoisted the national flag. The ceremony was attended by Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal, public representatives, senior officials, councillors, departmental heads, and a large number of municipal employees.

Following the flag hoisting, the Mayor, along with the Commissioner and elected representatives, honoured outstanding municipal officers and employees, as well as distinguished citizens who have contributed significantly to the welfare and development of the city. The awardees were felicitated with certificates of appreciation and mementoes.

FP Photo

नगर निगम कार्यालय में गणतंत्र दिवस का पावन पर्व गरिमामय वातावरण में मनाया गया।

इंदौर आज विकास की नई ऊँचाइयों को छू रहा है और निरंतर आगे बढ़ रहा है। हमारा प्रयास है कि शहर को और अधिक स्वच्छ, सुगम व रहने योग्य बनाया जाए, ताकि प्रत्येक नागरिक को बेहतर जीवन गुणवत्ता मिले।



जय हिंद pic.twitter.com/5dxlhgw4gi — Pushyamitra Bhargav (@advpushyamitra) January 26, 2026

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Bhargav said that Republic Day is not just a celebration of the Constitution but a reminder that India is governed by strong systems, values, and democratic principles. “January 26 teaches us that the nation runs not on individuals, but on the strength of the Constitution and robust institutions,” he said.

FP Photo

He expressed confidence that Indore, which has consistently been ranked as India’s cleanest city, will once again achieve a “Super Above” status in cleanliness for the ninth consecutive time. Responding to critics who believe Indore may slow down, he said, “The pride of 3.5 million citizens proves that Indore has never stopped and will never stop. It will always move forward.”

Referring to the recent tragic incident in Bhagirathpura, the Mayor said the city is deeply pained by the unfortunate loss of lives. “The sorrowful images still haunt us. We must learn from this tragedy and work together to ensure that such incidents never happen again in Indore,” he said.

FP Photo

Quoting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Mayor Bhargav spoke about the spirit of perseverance and progress that defines Indore. He said the city continues to move forward with the blessings of Lord Mahakal, Omkareshwar, Maa Narmada, and Devi Ahilya Bai.

FP Photo

Highlighting the role of technology, the Mayor said Indore is moving towards a Digital Governance Framework to make governance more transparent, responsive, and efficient. He said digitisation of records, online services, and data-based decision-making would strengthen administration and accelerate development.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for positioning India as a global leader and said that under the guidance of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh is progressing through innovation and strong governance. “Cities that adopt the future in advance will lead the vision of a developed India,” he added.

FP Photo

On the occasion, the Mayor and Commissioner honoured over 50 municipal officers and employees from various departments, including Rakesh Pawar, Ankit More, Vikram Solanki, Mahendra Malviya, Pragya Bichholiya, Mumtaz Ali, Veniram Solanki, Sanjay Verma, Jitesh Karosia, Rohit Pathak, Ajay Kushwaha, Arvind, Deepak Sahu, Sagarika Vishwakarma, Mohammad Mudassar, Jayesh Sanwada, Prakash Sakunde, Arvind Popadiya, Roshan Kashyap, Manoj Prajapat, Sarita Yadav, Dinesh Nagar, Meena Kaul, Dilip Verma, Ashok Baurasi, Satish Chauhan, Apoorva Matkar, Umesh Parihar, Rajesh Dubey, Rampati Yadav, Sanjay Jain, Ashish Kadam, Rani, Kajal Dagar, Jyoti, Raju Parmar, Yash Solanki, Pooja Sharma, Shivlal Vyas, Vikas Sarwan, Anil Tanwar, Omprakash Kachhal, Santosh Lashkari and Abhilash Singh Chauhan, among others.

Several social workers and citizens were also honoured for their contribution to the city’s growth and welfare. They included Shobha Pethankar, Shobha Vaidya, Rekha Jain, Lakshmikant Bank, Dr. Vivek Joshi, Dr. Rajesh Kasliwal, Vijendra Yadav (Kallu Bhaiya), Jyoti Singh (late Umesh Thakur), Shubham Savariya, Ravi Yadav, Yash Parashar, Ajit Narang, Atul Seth, Ashul Agrawal, and Colonel Manoj Barman.

The programme concluded with a collective pledge to uphold the spirit of the Constitution and to work for inclusive welfare and universal development. “We resolve to make Indore a smart, strong, and future-ready city,” the Mayor said.