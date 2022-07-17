Narmadapuram: Tribal girl accuses BJP leader of assault

PTI/Representative

Narmada Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old tribal girl has levelled allegations of assault on a BJP leader and MP representative from Khandwa here at Richhi Village of Punasa tehsil of Dhar district.

As per the report, the woman (belonging to Korku Community) under Narmada Nagar police station in her statement mentioned that she was alone in her house on Saturday as her husband and father-in-law had gone to the Punasa Market

when Govind Singh Tomar attempted to sexually assault her but left when she resisted. He returned after some time and again attempted to sexually assault her but fled when she shouted for help. Thereafter, she along with some kin went to the police station and lodged a complaint of molestation against him.

A case has been registered under sections 354,354A, 452 Of IPC and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.