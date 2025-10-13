 Indore News: Young Jain Leaders March For Compassion; Over 300 Children Pledge Piggy Bank Savings For Underprivileged Families
Children carrying dandas marched in harmony to the beats of bands

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 12:40 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable blend of faith, discipline, and social consciousness, the Shwetambar Jain community organised a grand Bal Sangh Yatra on Sunday to instill moral values and leadership qualities among children.

Over 300 young participants from various Shwetambar Jain families took part in the procession, each symbolically designated as a Sanghpati—a leader representing unity and service.

Held under the spiritual guidance of Acharya Nechandrasagar Sureshwar Maharaj, the yatra commenced from Tilak Nagar and Gumasta Nagar, culminating at Rambag Dadawadi.

Children carrying dandas marched in harmony to the beats of bands, cheered on by their families and vibrant characters embodying joy and innocence. More than a dozen Jain monks and nuns also joined the procession, blessing the young participants and guiding them on the path of selfless service.

A heart-warming highlight of the event was the children’s collective decision to donate their piggy bank and pocket money savings to make Diwali brighter for underprivileged families by distributing diyas and sweets. Through this gesture, they embraced the true spirit of compassion and generosity that defines the festival of lights.

The event not only strengthened community bonds but also reflected how the next generation is imbibing the timeless Jain principles of kindness, humility, and service—emerging as torchbearers of humanity and hope.

