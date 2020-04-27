Narmada river heals self amid coronavirus lockdown

Besides the stories of ordeal and human strife that are coming to fore amid lockdown due to Covid-19 outbreak there are some bright sparks which this pandemic has bestowed to the mankind.

For insitance the lockdown is proving beneficial for the nature in that both air and water pollution levels has been reduced drastically.

As far as people of MP are concerned the water of river Narmada has now become cleaner, safer and purer.

The change is evident in local pilgrimage site Koteshwar Tirth Sthal. As per the locals the water here has become cleaner like never before.

Previously, the water level in this area was 137 metres, as garbage and waste material from nearby villages and factories was flowing with the river water.

Now that the human activities have stopped, its water level has reduced to 121 metres with very less garbage.

Koteshwar Tirth priest Kapil Goswami said that he can easily see fish swimming in the water. He also said that he’s been serving the temple for two decades and has never seen water this clean. Bharatiya Janata Party leader and ex-cabinet minister Ranjana Baghel said that she will write a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan asking for implementing a plan that keeps water of river Narmada clean like this for ever.