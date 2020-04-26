Madhya Pradesh: Essential goods see upto 20% hike in prices amid lockdown

Despite regular supply, the prices of essential commodities have gone up to 20 per cent during lockdown. While the packed items are being sold at MRP, the traders are selling loose items including grains, pulses and oil at much higher price then it was available before the lockdown. The traders though maintain that there is only a nominal hike. The retailers have stopped giving any discount to customers.

Akhil Bharatiya Vypar Mandal Mahasangh general secretary Anupam Agrawal said rates of essential commodities are normal. Even some items are priced less. “We are trying our level best to ensure regular supply to retailers,” he added.

No vegetable is available at less than Rs 40 per kilogram. Only exceptions are onions and potatoes. Onions that were sold at Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kilogram are now available at Rs 20 per kilogram. Similarly, potatoes sold at Rs 40 per kilogram earlier are available at Rs 30 per kilogram. The wholesale market is open but retailers are providing only essential commodities.

There is shortage of several goods at grocery shops. For example, gram flour and semolina are in short supply while biscuits are available in limited varieties.

Retailers say that they will continue to sell essential goods if wholesale markets maintain supply. There is a nominal increase in prices but they are under control as administration has maintained vigil on supplies.

During lockdown, retailers have been given permission to open shops with rider so they do not have liberty to sell goods at inflated rates.

Rice Rs 50 onwards

Tuar daal Rs 140

Moong daal pi Rs 125

Sugar Rs 50

Flour Rs 30 onwards

Edible oil Rs 120

Vegetables Price/kg

Capsicum Rs 60

Cauliflower Rs 40

Gourds Rs 40

Ginger Rs 50/ - 1/4kg

Brinjal Rs 40

Potato Rs 30

Tomato Rs 30

Onions Rs 20

Coriander Rs 30 - /1/4kg