Bhopal corona count reaches 391, seven jamaatis, three nurses and a sanitation worker figure in list of infected

Seven more jamaatis tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in Bhopal on Saturday. In Saturday’s test report, three nurses and a sanitation worker of JP Hospital also figure in the list of 31 positive cases. With this, total positive cases reached to 391.

In all 120 Jamaatis were quarantined in Haj House and seven of them have been tested positive and they have been admitted to Chirayu Hospital.

Nine patients in Haj House area under Koh-e-Fiza police station have been tested positive. Similarly, five positive cases are from AIIMS areas under Bagsewania police station. Two positive cases have been detected in AIIMS Campus while others are from other nearby areas. Jahangirabad areas recorded four positive cases and Shahpura recorded one case.

Collecor Tarun Pithode said, “90 per cent of total positive cases are from the age group of 15 to 55 years old persons. Elderly persons should take precaution. Today, 31 more positive cases have been reported. Out of them, seven are such who came across jamaatis who are now quarantined in Haj House. People have been appealed to sanitized railings and switch buttons to minimise the chances of COVID-19 spread.”

CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said, “31 persons have been tested positive on Saturday. All have been admitted in Chirayu Hospital. So far 112 positive patients have been cured and discharged from Chirayu, Bansal hospitals. Today, we got results of 450 samples.”

Entire city to be de-contaminated

District administration will make the entire state capital de-contaminated in next seven days. Containment areas and other residential colonies will be sanitized. Appeal has been made to even sanitize switch buttons and balcony railings to minimise the chances of infections.