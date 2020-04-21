Bhopal: Minor abuducted and raped amid lockdown, two held

BHOPAL: A minor was kidnapped from outside a state-run hospital and raped.

The incident comes close on the heels of rape of a blind woman in Shahpura. The two incidents of crime against women expose the safety status of Bhopal when cops are deployed at less than half a kilometre.

Habibganj police said 17-year-old girl was going with her friend and had barely reached JP hospital when she was abducted by two miscreants who were in a car.They left her friend there and drove the victim to BHEL ground where she was raped.

The incident took place amid lockdown on April 18. The victim approached Jahangirabad police station on Monday where zero FIR was registered and case diary was forwarded to Habibganj police station. Both the accused have been arrested and car used in crime has been also seized.

According to police, the minor victim lives in slum area near Old Vidhan Sabha and was raped after being kidnapped in a car by the accused Shafeeq who was accompanied with his friend Abid.

In her complaint, the victim stated that she had gone for treatment with her friend and when she reached near JP hospital, the two accused approached her. Before she could understand anything, they pulled her inside the car and took her to BHEL ground. Shafeeq took her outside the car and raped her while threatening with dire consequences while Abid remained in the car. They later left her near Mayur park. She then lodged a complaint with Jehangirabad police.

During the investigation, police arrested two accused who were on the run.

The police have registered a case under Sections 376, 506 34 and 363 of IPC and Section 6 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences and have started further investigation.

Police clueless

Shahpura police have yet to arrest the person who raped 53-year-old woman on early Friday when she was asleep in her room.