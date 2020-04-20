Bhopal: Conduct exams online amid coronavirus outbreak, demand academicians

BHOPAL: A section of academicians have demanded to hold online exams for students of universities. A letter has been sent to the governor, demanding to hold online exams specifically for Barkatullah University- but it can be implied to other universities as well.

Universities have been holding online studies in view of COVID 19 completing their remaining part of syllabus. Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) and VYAPAM (Professional Examination Board) have been conducting examination on large scale for entrance and job aspirants, said DP Singh, educationist.

“Objective type (multiple choice) question paper could be set on the basis of course and online test could be organised the way it was done was selection of assistant professors,” said Singh.

Recruitment test was organised by the Professional Examination Board (PEB) for the posts of patwaris. More than 10 lakh aspirants took the test maintaining transparency. Same experiment could be done for the students of universities.

Vice chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi Technical University, Sunil Shukla agrees to the proposal. He said that RGPV has the software and online exams could be conducted. “If there is more delay then RGPV will conduct online exams for its students,” said Shukla. Other universities too have the resources and they too can organise online exams.

Organising online exams will be easy in terms of evaluation of answers as well. The software will immediately valuate and generate the results and cumbersome and time taking task of checking answer copies will be cut short. Whole process of conducting examination and declaring results could be done in shortest span of time.

Examination controller of PEB, AKS Bhadauria also agrees with the proposal for holding online exams. “We have organised exams for lakhs of aspirants for various recruitments. Universities of required resources and they can do it,” said Bhadauria.

Students who are unable to take online exams due to any reason can appear later, as is done in ATKT (Allowed to Keep Term).