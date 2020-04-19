Real picture of coronavirus in Bhopal to emerge after reports of 1,663 samples

BHOPAL: The claims of district administration on the COVID-19 pandemic depend on the reports of the swab samples sent to Delhi for testing. Reports of 1,663 swab samples sent to Delhi two days ago are expected to come on Monday.

Next course of action will depend on how many of the samples are tested positive. Out of 240 patients tested positive in Bhopal, 34 have been cured and sent back to their homes. The reports of seven people dying of the disease came to light after their death.

After testing of swab samples in Delhi, if the number of positive cases rises, the lockdown rules will be strictly implemented in Bhopal in coming days.

Only 6.5% of swab samples taken in Bhopal were found corona positive. As many as 5,500 swab samples have so far been collected in Bhopal and reports of 3,500 have been received till date.

If most of the samples sent to Delhi are found negative, then the state capital has succeeded in preventing the spread of the virus.

Most of the samples sent to Delhi are related to those who came in contact with COVID-19 patients. Other than those of policemen, the samples include from sensitive areas like Jehangirabad in Bhopal.

On Sunday, 27 new cases of COVID-19 came to light, and most of the patients were in contact with those who were afflicted with the disease. The health department is also collecting the history of new patients.

According to commissioner of Bhopal division Kalpana Shrivastava, all the patients and the people with whom they came in contact are being tested. According to Shrivastava, to end backlog of testing, samples have been sent to Delhi.

She said most of the samples were taken from containment areas and the administration is waiting for the reports. All arrangements have been made to deal with any situation, she said.

COVID-19 reaches rural area

Corona patients found in a rural area of the state capital on Sunday rattled the administration. COVID-19 has so far been confined only to urban areas. The swab samples of Asha worker in Itkhedi village Parveen Bano and those of Jawahar Meena in Mastipura were found positive. The disease spreading to rural areas may create a major problem. So the officials of the district administration reached there and declared the area as containment zone. The disease afflicting an Asha worker has caused a major problem, and now, the health officials are trying to know about how many houses she surveyed. Most of the Asha workers are frightened after Parveen tested positive. The reasons behind Meena being tested positive are also studied. Health officials wanted to know from Meena about the number of people she met.

According to collector Tarun Pithode, it was for the first time that two such cases were received from rural areas in Bhopal. Pithode said a team rushed to the spot and quarantined people there.