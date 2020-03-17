‘Namaste Karo na, say Goodbye Corona’ trends in Indore’s Fitness Challenges

Indore: Quitting workouts and fitness routines can affect your health negatively, say fitness freaks of Indore who are working at boosting immunity and health with special precautions and rules.

Fitness groups and institutes have formed a new set of advisory quoting ‘Namaste Karo na, say GoodBye Corona’. Reducing batch sizes, keeping strict guidelines on no-touch and modifying their exercise routines are just some of the efforts taken up by the fitness groups.

Instructors of Yoga, Zumba, dance and other fitness routines are uploading their special routines in closed groups for ensuring their members can stay fit even if they cannot attend the classes.

Some fitness freaks, who are taking special measures for prevention of COVID-19 infections, shared their take as follows:

Alternative of online classes

“Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, all of us understand the need for taking requisite precautions necessary for avoiding the infection. However, sitting in our homes and quitting our workouts can affect our health negatively. So, we have reduced the number of people in classes with extreme precautions like ensuring distance and providing an alternative to online classes. We are ensuring workouts for members, as exercise improves overall fitness, which helps in boosting the immune system, i.e. the body's defence against infections.”

- Aarti Maheshwari, Fit India ambassador

De-infecting the area thrice in a day!

“Most people who are into regular fitness are negatively impacted if they suddenly quit workouts. So, we have limited the number of people allowed in one session of workout. It has been made compulsory that every member uses hand sanitizers before entering the gym area. We are also cleaning equipment thrice in a day to avoid infections.”

- Ashish Jaiswal, fitness freak

Yoga to enhance immunity

“Yoga enhances immunity and is a good preventive strategy for keeping infections away. We are maintaining ‘social distancing’ in letter and spirit. Members sit apart and do not touch each other. Anyone having cough and cold is advised to stay at home. We are keeping a close watch on and are committed to following WHO (world health organisation) and Government of India guidelines. The five poses for boosting immunity are: Sitting and Breathing (Sukhasana and Pranayama), Half Lord of the Fishes (Ardha Matsyendrasana), Supported Fish Pose (Matsyasana Variation), Forward Fold (Uttanasana), and Legs Up the Wall (Viparita Karani)”

- Radhika Bisht, Yoga teacher

Dance, but necessary to stay clean

“Studies show moderate to vigorous exercise especially something as organised as classical dance reduces the risk of upper respiratory tract infections, including the common cold. Further, even those students, who are healthy, are feeling scared and stressed due to COVID-19 infection. So as a mood lifter and immunity booster, dance is essential. However, keeping safety precaution, we have reduced the batch size. We are ensuring that after and before dance sessions every student washes their hand and feet with soap. Further, we have even stopped group performance practises.”

- Pratima Jhalani, dance teacher

Switching online group blessings & meditations

“We are having mostly online meditation sessions now via our app. We have limited group meditations in our centre to once a week. In our effort to help the world, we are organising blessing meditations, which help in keeping positivity. Negative mindset and thoughts can worsen situations around us.”

- Vishakha Karnani, Yoga Prana Vidya senior healer