'Karo na handshake, karo namaste': BJP MP Rajkumar Chahar's message amidst coronavirus pandemic

The Bhartiya Janata Party leaders were allowed for the meeting only after undergoing thermal screening. During the parliamentary meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted others with Namaste. He was seen praising the doctors and officials who are working to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi also asked the MPs to visit their respective constituencies and spread awareness about the precautions that needed to be taken to prevent the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has hailed the efforts taken by Narendra Modi-led government in combatting the novel coronavirus pandemic. "I think the commitment of the Indian government from the top level -- the Prime Minister's office himself -- has been enormous, very impressive. This is one of the reasons why India is doing very well. I am very impressed that everyone has been mobilised," Bekedam said.

A total of 125 positive cases have been registered in India so far and three people have died due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "It is not possible to say now that the man who died at Kasturba Hospital today, died due to coronavirus. We are waiting for the report."

(With inputs from ANI)