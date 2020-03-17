Mumbai local trains to stop working? Maharashtra govt mulls suspension amid coronavirus outbreak in India

Besides the suburban trains, the decision could also include the Mumbai Metro Rail, Monorail and other public modes of transport which have a potential to virtually paralyse the country's commercial capital.

"There are options -- like fumigating all train coaches, limiting the number of commuters to the seats available in each bogey to avoid crowding -- being considered other than completely stopping the local train services," Tope said.

Sprawled across the Central Railway and its Harbour Line, plus Western Railway, the suburban trains are the lifeline of Mumbai which ferry over 8.50 million commuters daily serving Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts.

Maharashtra currently has 38 COVID-19 positive cases, the highest in the country, with one death of a 63-year-old man with a recent history of travel to Dubai.