Latest coronavirus update in Mumbai: What we know about Ghatkopar resident who passed away in Kasturba Hospital

On Tuesday, a third person succumbed to the novel coronavirus in India, bringing the total death toll to 3. Over 126 people have so far tested positive for the virus in the country.

The 63-year-old Ghatkopar resident passed away while admitted to Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital.

According to a press update by the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai Public Health Department, the patient who had tested positive for the virus had had high blood pressure, pneumonia and inflammation of heart muscles and increased heart rate leading to death.