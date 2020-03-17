Mumbai: Amid coronavirus outbreak, BMC shuts parks, gardens to discourage mass gatherings

Mumbai: To stem the coronavirus crisis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has now started shutting its parks and gardens to discourage people assembling in large numbers. The civic-run parks and gardens will be accessible to people who come there for a walk or jogging, but not without masks.
Apart from the civic-run parks and gardens, BMC has enforced curbs on mass gatherings at famous tourist spots such as Priyadarshini park and sports complex in Napeansea road, Byculla zoo, Juhu Beach and Girgaon Chowpatty where the civic body used public address system to disperse the crowd on Sunday evening.
“We have informed all contractors and caretakers of parks and gardens in our ward to disperse people assembling in large numbers. We are only allowing walkers and joggers with a mask. People need to understand it is for their own safety and we are doing it to curb the coronavirus outbreak,” said Chanda Jadhav, assistant municipal commissioner of A ward (Churchgate, Fort, Colaba).
Already malls, theatres, swimming pools and gyms across Maharashtra have been ordered to remain shut till March 31. However, there were no specific orders about gardens, parks and children’s playground. Civic gardens and playgrounds across the city witness a large number of people gathering everyday during mornings and evenings as part of yoga groups, laughter clubs, senior citizens get together etc.
However, starting from Monday, all the BMC ward offices in the city have enforced restrictions on mass gatherings.
“A large number of people and kids visit the BMC gardens and playgrounds. As a precautionary measure, to prevent the spread of virus, BMC has decided to close the gardens for a few days. People will be allowed in the gardens and parks for jogging, walking as far as they are not assembling there in groups.”
