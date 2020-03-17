Mumbai: Amid coronavirus outbreak, BMC shuts parks, gardens to discourage mass gatherings

Mumbai: To stem the coronavirus crisis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has now started shutting its parks and gardens to discourage people assembling in large numbers. The civic-run parks and gardens will be accessible to people who come there for a walk or jogging, but not without masks.

Apart from the civic-run parks and gardens, BMC has enforced curbs on mass gatherings at famous tourist spots such as Priyadarshini park and sports complex in Napeansea road, Byculla zoo, Juhu Beach and Girgaon Chowpatty where the civic body used public address system to disperse the crowd on Sunday evening.

“We have informed all contractors and caretakers of parks and gardens in our ward to disperse people assembling in large numbers. We are only allowing walkers and joggers with a mask. People need to understand it is for their own safety and we are doing it to curb the coronavirus outbreak,” said Cha­nda Jadhav, assistant municipal commissioner of A ward (Churchgate, Fort, Colaba).