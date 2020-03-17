Latest coronavirus update: Mumbai University exams postpones all semester examination

Mumbai: Following repeated appeals and concerns raised by parents, teachers and students, all semester examinations of the University of Mumbai, which were scheduled to begin from March 23, have been cancelled and postponed till after March 31 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Over 60,000 students were preparing to appear for MU exams in the Commerce stream alone.The situation will be again reviewed around March 26 to 27 and a fresh declaration may be issued depending on the COVID-19 situation.