Mumbai: 11 flee from hospital quarantine, Vashi cops bring them back

He added that with the help of police, they were convinced that they are not positive and they will not be kept in the hospital. "They will be just quarantined to control the spread of the disease if any one of them were infected," said Deshmukh.

According to the official, at present none of them are showing any sign of infec

tion. "They will be kept for 14 days and will be looked after by a team of doctors and nurses," said Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, there was a report that the staff at Gram Vikas Bhawan, where quarantine centers have been created also tried to flee from the hospital owing to lack of facilities like masks and other equipment.

"We will take action against staff if anyone of them fleesfrom their duty," warned Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, a foreign national was found Coronavirus positive and admitted to the Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai. According to an official from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the person had come with a group of 8 people for a religious tour and resided for four days in the Noor Masjid in Vashi.

“On 12 March, one of them developed symptoms to Novel Coronavirus, it is when the local doctor suggested for a thorough check up at the Kasturba hospital. The test found him positive,” informed a senior official from the health department of NMMC.

“As a safety measure the remaining seven persons have also been quarantined ,” added the official.