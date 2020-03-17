Mumbai: 11 flee from hospital quarantine, Vashi cops bring them back

Panvel: The Navi Mumbai police's timely action brought back 11 suspected patients of Coronavirus who had allegedly run away from the hospital in Panvel. Now all of them are kept at the quarantine centre created at the Gram Vikas Bhawan in Kharghar.
Ganesh Deshmukh, Commissioner of Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) said that with the help of Navi Mumbai police, the health department officials have brought back all the 11 suspected patients of Coronavirus.
"On Sunday night, a group of travelers came from Dubai and as per the guidelines, they were asked to go for necessary tests to ascertain their condition. However, some of them were not ready and they went home from the Panvel hospital," informed Deshmukh.
He added that with the help of police, they were convinced that they are not positive and they will not be kept in the hospital. "They will be just quarantined to control the spread of the disease if any one of them were infected," said Deshmukh.
According to the official, at present none of them are showing any sign of infec
tion. "They will be kept for 14 days and will be looked after by a team of doctors and nurses," said Deshmukh.
Meanwhile, there was a report that the staff at Gram Vikas Bhawan, where quarantine centers have been created also tried to flee from the hospital owing to lack of facilities like masks and other equipment.
"We will take action against staff if anyone of them fleesfrom their duty," warned Deshmukh.
Meanwhile, a foreign national was found Coronavirus positive and admitted to the Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai. According to an official from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the person had come with a group of 8 people for a religious tour and resided for four days in the Noor Masjid in Vashi.
“On 12 March, one of them developed symptoms to Novel Coronavirus, it is when the local doctor suggested for a thorough check up at the Kasturba hospital. The test found him positive,” informed a senior official from the health department of NMMC.
“As a safety measure the remaining seven persons have also been quarantined ,” added the official.
