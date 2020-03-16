Pune Crime: Four arrested for assaulting, urinating upon a teenager and sharing video

A teenager in Pune was admitted to the hospital after he was assaulted, undressed and urinated upon by a group of six men. The Pune Police have arrested four persons and are on the lookout of the other two.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the incident took place on Thursday around 5:30 pm when the boy was going to attend a community celebration event. After the teenager did not return home from the event, his parents started looking for him and registered a case of kidnapping at Hadapsar police station.

All the accused are friends and were drunk during the incident. An official told the leading daily that the victim had earlier fought with one of the two men who are on the run. After which the accused called his friends and assaulted the victim.