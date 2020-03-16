Mumbai: Fire breaks out in godown in Sewri, no casualties and injuries reported

On Monday, a massive fire broke out in a godown in Sewri. Eight fire tenders and water tankers were rushed to the spot.
A level II fire broke out in a godown at Laxmi Vilas Hotel in Sewri around 11.20 am on Monday. No casualties and injuries have been reported so far.
On March 9, a fire broke out in a slum at Dhobi Ghat at Byculla. The fire was reported at 5:40 am, according to the fire department. No injuries were reported. In another incident, a fire broke out at a godown in an industrial estate in Mumbai's Goregaon on March 4. The fire broke out in a godown located in the industrial area near Ram Mandir road around 3.30 am. No casualties were reported and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
On February 17, a massive fire broke out in the GST Bhavan in south Mumbai. When the fire broke out, about 3,500 staffers were working in the building in the Mazagon area.
