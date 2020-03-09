Mumbai: Fire breaks out in a slum at Dhobi Ghat in Byculla

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a slum at Dhobi Ghat at Byculla here early on Monday.
The fire was reported at 5:40 am, according to the fire department. No injuries have been reported yet.
The incident was reported from a slum near Secreta School at Dhobi Ghat in Nagpada. More details awaited.
