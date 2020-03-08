Mumbai: Fire in Juhu Gymkhana, none injured

Mumbai: A minor fire broke out in Juhu Gymkhana at Juhu Tara Road in Juhu around 9:46pm on Saturday. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire was confined to the electric wiring, electric installation, wooden furniture etc on the ground plus upper two floors of the gymkhana.

"The fire was extinguished by the firemen by operating two small hose lines of two motor pumps after cutting off electric supply. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertain," said Prabhat Rahangdale, chief fire officer.

The fire was extinguished by using two fire engines, three jumbo water tankers, one turntable ladder, breathing apparatus, quick rescue vehicle and ambulance.