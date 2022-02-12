Nagda: Social organization adopts two Anganwadi centres

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Shiv Durga Vikas Committee, Durgapura has again come forward to extend help in solemnising marriage of a poor girl and adoption of Anganwadi centres.

Giving information, Media in-charge Narendra Raghuvanshi said that the organisation has again extended its full support to an underprivileged girl Pooja Yadav, a resident of Vidhyanagar, and her family by bearing all her wedding expenses. Besides, the committee has also adopted two anganwadi centres located near Durgapura area, taking lead in a state-wide campaign to help provide quality food and education to children.

On this occasion, several members of the committee including Amrit Singh Thakur, Tarachand Thakur, Virendra Pratap Shukla, Santosh Thakur, Ramesh Akhand, Suresh Mawar, Man Singh Parihar, Manoj Kumar Pandey, Krishna Thakur, Kamal Sharma and others were present.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 09:43 PM IST