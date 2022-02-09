Nagda: Sakal Jain Srisangh members seek apology from TMC's MP Moitra

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Sakal Jain Srisangh members submitted a memorandum expressing their resentment over the indecent remark made by TMC Member of parliament Mahua Moitra on the Jain community in Parliament. The memorandum was handed over to police station in charge Shyamchandra Sharma. In the memorandum addressed to the President and the Prime Minister, the jain community members have demanded an apology for the MP for the indecent comment.

Former municipal corporation president Anil Daseda strongly condemned the remark saying that a campaign is being run across the state asking Moitra to withdraw the indecent statement or apologizes to the entire Jain community. He also warned to lodge complaints against the MP in every district.

Srisangh patron Rajesh Dhakad read the letter. Former BJP mandal president Manoj Vagrecha. MP representative Prakash Jain, Srisangh president Rajendra Kanthed, Shwetambar Jain Srisangh president Hemant Kankaria, secretary Manish Vohra and many others were present. Jain social group secretary Manish Chaplot proposed the vote of thanks.

