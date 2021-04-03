Nagda: Rangpanchami celebrated amidst Covid fear

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): Rang Panchami was celebrated with fervour in Nagda on Friday. However, the festival of Rangpanchami faded a little this year due to the pandemic.

The traditional colourful Ger that is organised by GroceryTraders Association could not be organized for the second year in a row due to Covid-19. Despite this, the residents celebrated the festival of Rangpanchami by applying colour to each other.

A lot of excitement was seen among the children about this festival of colours. The administration was also cautious about the festival of Rangpanchami and strict arrangements were made for security.

An atmosphere of gaiety was seen among the residents from morning itself. At the places like Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Jawahar Marg, Chandrashekhar Marg, elders and children all were seen playing Holi. The festival was enjoyed equally by all the age groups alike.