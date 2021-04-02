Bhopal: Rang Panchami within colony borders without processions

Bhopal: The five-day festival of Holi ended with Rang Panchami on Friday. The city, however, remained more or less deserted in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases, although Bhopalis celebrated the Festival of Colours within the closed borders of their colonies. There were no groups wandering across the city, nor were any processions taken out. Bhopal is known for the huge processions on the occasion of Rang Panchami. The devotees gather and walk across the city is huge groups playing with colours.

‘Corona spoiled everything’

Rishita Arora, a resident of Jahangirabad, told Free Press that she used to wait for Rang Panchami—especially for the procession. She said she enjoyed how water was thrown from huge tankers via pipes to drench everyone with colours. The corona pandemic had spoiled every festival, she said, adding that it was necessary to curb the virus.

Ashesh Pradhan, a resident of E3, Arera Colony, said that, although there were restrictions, people could not do away with the festivities. He, along with his group, played with colours for about two hours, said Pradhan. The group, however, remained confined to its colony, he said.

Very colourful past

The government has released an order that no procession will be taken out this year to celebrate Rang Panchami. At least four grand processions used to be taken out every year on the occasion of Rang Panchami from both Old City and New City. The processions had revellers dancing to the beats and tunes of drums and DJs, water tankers spraying water mixed with colours and machines sprinkling gulal and abir on revellers.