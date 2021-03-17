Nagda: Multi-crore scam committed by private bank officials raised in state Assembly

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): The multi-crore scam committed by private bank officials was discussed in the state assembly on Tuesday. Giving the update, state home minister Dr Narrottam Mishra said six persons have been arrested in the case and Rs 18.95 lakh, two cars worth Rs 19.10 lakh have been seized.

Dr Mishra was replying to a question raised by Mahidpur MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan in the house. Dr Mishra said, “Based on FIR registered at Mandi police station in Nagda on February 11, police arrested Dilip Vyas, a resident of Banbana, Nagda. Based on information provided by him, police arrested bank manager Vaibhav Vadhera, resident of Vednagar, Ujjain, deputy bank manager Siddhulal Rathore, resident of Khanjarpur, Rajgarh district, cashier Sushil Meena, resident of Shivlok Khajurikala, Bhopal, consumer service officer Anki Kapoor, resident of Nanakheda, Ujjain and Yashraj Singh Solanki, resident of Rajput Mohalla, Ujjain, on February 18. Investigation is still on.”

Over 30 farmers from villages adjoining Nagda had visited police station recently to lodge a complaint. They alleged that officials of a private bank obtained their legal documents by promising to help them secure loans with Kisan Credit Card. But none of them received loan. Mandi police station officers said farmers lodged complaint after bank did not pay heed to their grievances.

They added that embezzled amount could be in several crores of rupees. A case has been registered against them under Sections 420, 409, 467, 471, 34 of IPC. Sources said mastermind in Dilip Vyas is a relative BJP mandal president of Banbana.