Uttar Pradesh: ED attaches properties worth Rs 1000 crore of ex-BSP MLC Haji Iqbal in Sugar Mills scam

Lucknow: The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth over Rs 1000 crore of Ex BSP MLC Haji Iqbal in Sugar mills scam in Uttar Pradesh.

During Mayawati’s regime, about 21 government sugar mills were sold off for a song in 2010-11. The former BSP MLC from Saharanpur Haji Iqbal had allegedly bought 7 sugar mills in a single day through two fake companies, causing a loss of Rs 1179 crores to the state exchequer.

The probe was handed over to the CBI by the Yogi Adityanath government on April 12, 2018. During its investigation, the CBI found that Haji Iqbal had amassed wealth disproportionate to his known income. The investigating team had involved the ED also in probing his properties further.