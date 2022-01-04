Nagda: Man with travel history tests positive for coronavirus

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst omicron scare across the state, a man who returned to city recently has tested positive for Covid19 in Industrial Staff Colony in Nagda on Monday. This is the first confirmed case of coronavirus in the city in recent times.

As per reports, after returning home, his health started deteriorating, following which he got himself tested for Covid-19 at a government hospital.

Because he had a travel history, his kin and contacts were advised to undergo Covid testing and follow covid protocols.

During first wave, strict lockdown was imposed across the city which resulted in low rate of infection.

The lockdown was looser during the second wave caused by Delta variant led to deaths of over 350 people across the city.

Amid the new Omicron variant, residents are concerned that if city is ready for another battle. It has battled a deadly second wave of the pandemic earlier last year with bodies of Covid victims outside burial grounds flooded with deceased.

Experts suggested that as compared to Delta Variant, which led to second† wave of global pandemic, the symptoms of omicron variant are milder that include cold, cough and fever.

Experts said that omicron variant of coronavirus is more transmissible, more easily spread and infectious than that of Delta variant.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 09:08 PM IST