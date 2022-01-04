Bhopal: Jump in number of passport-seekers from state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Regional Passport Office (RPO), Bhopal, has reported a jump in the number of applications for passports following the abating of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dubai Expo and the launch of direct flight from Indore to Dubai was the main reason behind this jump, said regional passport officer Rashmi Baghel.

In 2020, a total of 88,353 passport applications were received from all over the state. Of the applicants 58% were males and 42% were females. Their number grew to 1, 18,397 in 2021. The ratio of males and females was almost the same.

In 2020, fresh applicants formed 71% of the total while in 2021; the figure fell to 62%.The passport office presently has zero pendency.

In view of the threat of a third wave due to Omicron, she said that according to the Madhya Pradesh Government guidelines, double-dose vaccination certificate is mandatory for 18+ applicants at public places. Hence all the applicants are requested to carry vaccination certificates while visiting PSK/POPSK and also photocopies of all relevant documents.

She has appealed to the citizens to apply only through the official website www.passportindia.gov.in.

To speed up the police verification process, all police stations in the state are being connected through digital mode under the Passport Sewa Project. This integration is likely to be completed by the end of January 2022, Baghel said.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 05:34 PM IST