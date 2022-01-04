Bhopal: Traffic diversion in city due to girder launching of Bhopal Metro

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic of the city has been diverted as the girder launching of Bhopal Metro began at the board office crossing in the city from Tuesday.

The road between Jyoti talkies and the board office crossing will be completely shut down from January 4 to January 15.

The department has launched a helpline number-0755-2677340, 2443850 of Traffic Police Bhopal. In case of any problem related to traffic, people can contact the above number.

Two wheelers and other small vehicles moving from Jyoti Talkies Square to Board office will be diverted from Jyoti talkies to Hotel Residency Tiraha MP Nagar Zone-1 and then to DB mall square.

Similarly, vehicles moving from Board office to Jyoti talkies and chetak bridge follow the same path.

Vehicles from the Habibganj area will move via Pragati intersection Zone-2 to State Bank Tiraha, City Hospital Road to Jyoti Talkies and Chetak Bridge.

Vehicles going from Board Office Square towards ISBT Hoshangabad Road will be able to go via Pragati Chauraha, Veerasavarkar bridge.

Medium and heavy vehicles from Bogda bridge via Jinsi Dharma Kanta , Maida Mill Road will not be able to reach the Board office square. Such vehicles will be able to go from Bridge Bogda to Prabhat intersection, from Sawantika Petrol Pump Tiraha to Gautam Nagar and then ISBT Bus Stand.

Similarly, medium and heavy goods carrier vehicles of permitted and essential services will not be able to enter ISBT route, Chetak Bridge to Jyoti Talkies intersection. Such vehicles will be able to go to Pul Bogda, Bharat Talkies from ISBT to Chetak Bridge via Gautam Nagar, Sawantika Pump Tiraha, Prabhat Chauraha to Pul Bogda towards Bharat Talkies.

Medium and large cargo, passenger vehicles, permitted vehicles arriving from Career College Tiraha, Annanagar will not be able to enter from Govindpura turning to Chetak Bridge towards Jyoti Talkies intersection. These vehicles will be able to move to Govindpura Turning, ISBT to Habibganj and TTnagar via Habibganj Naka, RRL Tiraha, Veer Savarkar Bridge, Mansarovar Tiraha, 7 No. Rotary, Nutan College.

Medium and large passenger vehicles, including buses of BCLL arriving from Mantralaya, Pul Bogda to Jinsi Dharam Kanta to Maida Mill Road will not be able to go from Press Complex Pragati Bhawan intersection, Vallabh Bhawan Rotary and DB Mall intersection.

These vehicles will be able to go from Vallabh Bhawan Rotary to Vyapam square, stop number 6, Nutan College, Subhash School, number 7 Rotary, Mansarovar Tiraha, Veerasavarkar Bridge to RLL Tiraha ISBT, BHEL Govindpura.

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 12:49 PM IST