Bhopal: Government job vacancies for 107 posts including lower division clerk, 21 posts in railways via sports quota

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Defense ministry has sought applications for 107 posts at Artillery Center Nashik, School of Artillery Deolali and Artillery Records Nashik.

The minimum educational qualifications for the post is that the candidates should have completed 12th/10th from a recognized board. Along with this the candidate should also have an ITI degree.

The age limit for the general category is that the candidates should be aged between 18 and 25 years. The reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation according to government rules. The expected salary would be in the range between Rs 18,000 and Rs 63,200 a month.

Interested candidates should send the application along with all necessary documents to the Commandant Headquarters, Artillery Centre, Nasik Road Camp, Pin- 422102.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and skill test.

For more information visit on the official website https://www.mod.gov.in/.

Railway Recruitment

Railway Recruitment Cell, Northern Railway has sought applications for 21 posts through Sports Quota. Interested candidates can apply online for these posts by 27 January 2022.

The minimum qualification for the post is that the Candidates should have completed Graduation/12th Degree from a recognized Institute.

The age limit of the general category is that the candidate should be aged between 18 and 25 years. The reserved category candidates will, however, be given age relaxation according to government rules.

The expected salary for the post will be according to Pay Matrix Level-2 to Level-5.

The cost of the application form for General Category Candidates is Rs 500 whereas reserved category candidates will get relaxation in application fee according to government norms.

The candidates will be selected based on game skill, physical fitness and medical examination.

Interested candidates may apply online through the official website http://www.rrcnr.org/ before the last date.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 09:20 AM IST