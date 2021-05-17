Nagda: LANXESS India backs fight against Covid-19 through CSR initiatives

Nagda: LANXESS India has committed over Rs 2.1 crore as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for medical infrastructure in the country in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The spike in Covid-19 cases in the second wave was severe leading to huge demand for critical medical equipment. To help medical institutions tackle the situation better, LANXESS India has donated 20 units of advanced German Ventilators worth approximately Rs 1.9 crore to hospitals in Thane & Mumbai (Maharashtra), Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) and Ankleshwar& Bharuch (Gujarat).

The company donated these ventilators to nine hospitals in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat where the company has its offices. These include Kaushalya Medical Foundation Trust Hospital and Bethany Hospital in Thane, Shushrusha Hospital in Mumbai, Jayaben Modi Hospital in Ankleshwar, Sevashram Hospital and Civil Hospital in Bharuch, and Patidar Hospital, J K Hospital and SS Hospital & Research Centre in Ujjain. The hospitals will use these ventilators for treatment of Covid-19 patients.