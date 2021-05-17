Nagda: LANXESS India backs fight against Covid-19 through CSR initiatives

Nagda: LANXESS India has committed over Rs 2.1 crore as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for medical infrastructure in the country in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
The spike in Covid-19 cases in the second wave was severe leading to huge demand for critical medical equipment. To help medical institutions tackle the situation better, LANXESS India has donated 20 units of advanced German Ventilators worth approximately Rs 1.9 crore to hospitals in Thane & Mumbai (Maharashtra), Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) and Ankleshwar& Bharuch (Gujarat).
The company donated these ventilators to nine hospitals in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat where the company has its offices. These include Kaushalya Medical Foundation Trust Hospital and Bethany Hospital in Thane, Shushrusha Hospital in Mumbai, Jayaben Modi Hospital in Ankleshwar, Sevashram Hospital and Civil Hospital in Bharuch, and Patidar Hospital, J K Hospital and SS Hospital & Research Centre in Ujjain. The hospitals will use these ventilators for treatment of Covid-19 patients.
To combat rising medical oxygen requirement in the country, LANXESS India supported District Hospital Ujjain with 10 units of Oxygen Concentrators.
The company has also supported Employee State Insurance Corporation Hospital (ESIC) in Nagda with Rs 10 lakh to help upgrade their existing infrastructure and provide better medical assistance to the patients.
Neelanjan Banerjee, vice chairman and managing director, LANXESS India commented, “The current second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in India has overwhelmed the medical infrastructure and has led to a severe shortage of critical medical equipment. As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility efforts, we at LANXESS have yet again tried to augment the infrastructure of some of the hospitals around our headquarters in Thane and our manufacturing sites in Nagda and Jhagadia. We will continue to aid the community in fighting the devastating second wave of Covid-19.”
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)