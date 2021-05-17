Madhya Pradesh: Oxygen tanker overturns in Sagar as driver loses control while saving stray animals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An oxygen tanker overturned near Garhakota town of Sagar district early Monday morning. There was no leakage of oxygen from the tanker after the accident.

The incident took place at village Chanauaa under Garhakota police station on Sagar-damoh road.

According to information, the tanker was on its way to Bhopal from Bokaro, Jharkhand. It was carrying 22 tonnes of medical oxygen.

Sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP), Kamal Singh Chouhan said some stray animals suddenly came in front of the tanker. “In effort to save them, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it subsequently overturned. There is no leakage of oxygen,” he said.

He added that the tanker would be shifted to another vehicle and it would be transported to Bhopal.