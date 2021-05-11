Nagda: Hotel converts into Covid care centre but administration fails to start same facility at Bima Hospital

Within 20 days, Moti Singh converted his hotel into a 30-bed CCC with oxygen beds. An oxygen plant costing Rs 20 lakh has also been set up.

In the wake of spike in Covid cases, the administration had decided to start a Covid Care Centre in Bima Hospital a month back. Though it set up the centre and laid pipelines, oxygen was never supplied.

At present, the patients with more than 90 oxygen saturation levels are given routine treatment in the centre. The industries offered up to Rs 10 lakh as Corporate Social Responsibility fund with which only 4 oxygen concentrator machines and 5 oxygen cylinders were provided at centre.

Observing the pathetic situation at the centre, social worker Abhay Chopra requested incharge minister Mohan Yadav to set up an isolation ward and ICU in Government Hospital, Nagda.