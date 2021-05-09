Mumbai: All norms being followed at Palghar Covid care coaches, says WR

All norms are being followed at Palghar station where Covid care isolation coaches are kept, said Western Railway (WR) on Sunday.

WR was reacting to a letter written by Dahanu Vaitarna Pravasi Sevabhavi Sanstha (DVPSS) to the Collector, General Manager and Divisional Railway Manager on May 7 alleging that norms were being flouted.

Doors of these coaches where Covid patients have been kept, have been locked from outside, the Government Railway Police said.

The letter written by DVPSS, a registered passenger association, alleged that patients in these Covid coaches are not following norms and there is a need for barricades at the station. The association had also put the letter up on social media. The WR authorities on Sunday said that as on date there are three Covid patients brought by the district administration who have been kept in isolation and undergoing treatment in these coaches.

“The Western Railway has provided all essential facilities for Covid patients in these isolation coaches as per the guidelines. All protocols for isolation are being followed to curb the spread of Corona and all efforts are also ensured for proper comfort of the patients. The isolation coach rake has been stationed at platform with proper barricading and has been cordoned off appropriately to safely segregate the passengers and patients,” said Sumit Thakur, Chief PRO, WR.

These barricades include asbestos sheets and green cloth used in scaffolding. “The complaint made by us is genuine. Majority of coaches of this isolation train still hasn’t been barricaded,” said Mahesh Patil, member, DVPSS. Currently there are three patients who are treated by one doctor and two paramedical staff.

“It had come to notice that the Covid patients inside had ordered food from canteen there and so we complained to the WR authorities about the same. Following this the doors of these coaches have been locked from outside,” said Yogesh Devre, Senior PI Palghar, GRP.