Nagda: Focus on making proper arrangements in Covid centre, says Hindu Jagran Manch vice president

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): State vice president of Hindu Jagran Manch Bhairulal Tak expressed displeasure over death of Covid patient Mohanlal Namdev at Civil Hospital here on Sunday.

He alleged that he died due to the carelessness of the management. On Sunday morning, another patient Nirmala Devi also died at the hospital’s Covid care centre set up a week back.

Talking to mediapersons, he said two corona patients died on Sunday. “What I have come to know is that hospital lacks proper arrangements. Oxygen and other facilities are not available. The patients’ kin are asked to arrange for oxygen,” he said.

Mohanlal Namdev who was admitted in hospital was put on oxygen as his Covid test report had not arrived even after 3 days of sample collection. “The officials are busy in meetings with the politicians, though they should focus on making arrangements at Covid centre. They talk of making Nagda a district whereas the arrangements here are hopeless,” he added.

Responding to a query, he said a family waited for a hearse for 3 hours to take the body from the hospital on Sunday. “SDM and municipality were also informed but arrangements could not be made,” he added.