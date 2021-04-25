Madhya Pradesh: Anganwadi workers to conduct survey in Nagda again

NAGDA (UJJAIN DISTRICT): The local administration decided that Anganwadi workers will again conduct a survey of all the wards and rural areas of the town. This will help in identifying corona patients to break the corona chain.

Sub-divisional officer Ashutosh Goswami chaired the meer while block medical officer Dr Kamal Solanki, women and child development officer Mukesh Verma and education department officer Mansoori were present.

10-15 patients await vacancy at Covid Care Cente

At the meeting, Solanki said the 2 persons admitted at Covid Care Centre have been discharged after recovery on Wednesday. He said that currently 10-15 people are waiting for an admission at the centre which can accommodate 5 patients. The department is providing priority treatment to severely affected patients. Dr Solanki said that at present there is no shortage of oxygen or Remdesivir injections.

Work of Bima Covid Care Centre inspected

The officials inspected the work of Bima 24-bed Covid Care Centre in Nagda. Till its launch patients will be referred to Ujjain. SDM Goswami, CSP Manoj Ratnakar, BMO Dr Solanki, former MLA Dilip Shekhawat, municipal officer Bhavishya Kumar Khobragade, engineer GL Gupta were present among others.