Madhya Pradesh: Convert Grasim's Hospital, Nagda into a Covid Care Centre, demands a social activist

Nagda: With 25-50 people testing corona-positive every day, so under the Essential Services Act, the Grasim's Indubhai Parikh Memorial Trust Hospital should be turned into a Covid Care Centre.

Chopra asked collector Ashish Singh that public service hospital should be declared as a Covid Centre and if the administration does not take appropriate action, the administration will be responsible for the loss of public life.

Social activist Abhay Chopra said in a press statement. He further alleged that according to a prominent doctor youth in the age bracket of 20- 40 years are found to be prone during the second wave of corona pandemic. He said that 5-bed ward of the Civil Hospital lacks oxygen supply.

Chopra said that hospitals outside the district are full and are refusing admissions to Nagda's patients so the administration should take drastic steps to manage the situation.