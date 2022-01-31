Nagda: Eight villages' wait for PMAY benefits continues

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Central and state government have been making tall claims of ensuring that the benefits government scheme reaches the last person. However, there is a vast difference between their promises and what they are delivering.

Reality check: Eligible beneficiaries in eight villages under Khachrod janpad panchayat of Ujjain are still deprived of benefits of Pradhan Manntri Awas Yojana ñ Rural (PMAY-R). All these villages are situated close to each other and barely a few kilometres from Nagda tehsil headquarters.

According to information, not a single person in villages including Ratnyakhedi, Jalodia Jagir, Padsutya, Banbani and Khajuria of Khachrod janpad, has benefited from the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Many poor people who are currently living in a kutcha house cherish dream of living in a pucca house under the scheme.

Following announcement of the closure of the scheme in 2022, many of them are restless and confused as to how they would be able to construct their houses.

Laxman Singh Chandrawat, one of the beneficiaries from Ratanyakhedi village said application form had been sent by panchayat to Janpad Panchayat and Zilla Panchayat by geo-tagging. However, they were yet to get benefit of PMAY.

Former sarpanch of Ratanyakhedi gram panchayat Arjun Singh Panwar said that only person has benefitted by housing scheme in Gram Panchayat Ratanyakhedi since inception.

Two years back, Mahidpur MLA Bahadur Singh Chauhan was also informed about it by the villagers. At that time, he had assured of action within a month. But nothing happened.

In fact, 150 beneficiaries in panchayat are waiting for the benefits of the scheme

In 2016-17, Gram Panchayat had selected eligible beneficiaries with unanimous consent of the village under the PMAY. The survey list was then sent to janpad panchayat online through the district. However, 150 people of Ratanyakhedi Panchayat who made it to the survey list are still awaiting benefit of the housing scheme.

Two days ago, the CM gave benefits to the beneficiaries

Only two days back, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred money in accounts of 3.5 lakh beneficiaries of the state online under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. A programme was held for the promotion of the scheme, but beneficiaries of villages like Ratanyakhedi, Jalodia Jagir, Khajuria, Banbani, Padsutya are still waiting for their names to appear in the list of beneficiaries.

What was the government guideline?

The survey list of social survey conducted by the government in 2011 is being considered as the basis.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 09:59 PM IST