Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 12:43 PM IST

Bhopal: MPPSC vacancy of 21 Posts for Engineering Services Exam 2021, apply before March 1

The age limit for the candidates is 21 to 40 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be given according to the instructions of the state government.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released a notification for the vacancy of 21 posts for the State Engineering Services Examination 2021.

Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of MPPSC from January 30 to March 1, 2022. Candidates can also edit their application forms from February 3 to March 5 with an additional charge of Rs 50.

Age Limit: The age limit for the candidates is 21 to 40 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be given according to the instructions of the state government.

Qualification: Candidates should have a Degree in Civil Engineering / Electrical Engineering / Mechanical Engineering from a recognized institution.

Salary: The salary will range from Rs 15,600 -39,100, Grade Pay Rs 5400.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 12:43 PM IST
