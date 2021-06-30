Nagda: Delta variant cases found in Ujjain, chief medical and health officer of Ratlam tests positive

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): The residents have become restless in wake of possible third Covid wave that has already registered presence through new Delta Plus variant cases. Vaccination is the only solution and the need of the hour, doctors say.

According to medical experts, Delta Plus variant is lethal and person who gets the infection will have 100 times more capability to spread infection. The Delta Plus variant completely damages patient's lungs in 5 days.

After Ujjain, the Delta variant has also knocked in nearby Ratlam city. The report of about 20 people, including the Chief Medical and Health Officer of Ratlam, has come positive.

After head of health department was found to be Delta infected, the department is on high alert. All those whose reports have come positive are under supervision of health department. The samples of such people were sent by the department for examination, who were suffering from recurring fever.

Some of the patients affected by Delta Plus were already vaccinated. This is the reason their health did not deteriorate much.