Karnataka health minister confirms 2 cases of Delta Plus Covid-19 strain

Bengaluru: Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar on Monday said that two cases of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 have been detected in the state till date and both are asymptomatic.

He also said that except for primary contact, no others contacts of the two patients have got infected with the disease.

Dr Sudhakar said, "As of now we are watchful. Till date we have two cases of Delta Plus variant, both were asymptomatic and none of their contacts were positive except for one primary contact of the Bengaluru infected person. That person is also asymptomatic."

According to the sources, India has over 50 cases of Delta Plus variant, with multiple cases detected in three States - Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra. It has been also traced in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan.