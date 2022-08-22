Nagda: 4 school children killed, 11 others injured in school van-truck collision

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Four school kids were killed and 11 kids were injured after a rashly driven truck allegedly crashed into a school van in Nagda tehsil of Ujjain district. The condition of three kids is said to be critical and they were referred to Indore, while the remaining eight kids are admitted to four different hospitals in Nagda.

All the students who died and incurred are from class fifth to seventh aging 11 and 15 years.

The incident took place at around 7 am near Jhirniya Fanta between Nagda and Unhel on Nagda – Ujjain road. Those killed in an accident are identified as Bhavyansh, 16, son of Satish Jain, Sumit, 18, son of Suresh, Uma, daughter of Ishwarlal, 15 and Inaya, son of Ramesh, 6.

According to the police, the van belonged to a Fatima Convent School in Nagda and was going to school with the children. During this, a truck coming from the wrong direction collided with the van. The collision was so severe that the front part of the van was completely damaged. On getting information, police reached the spot. Ujjain SP Satyendra Shukla also repeated the spot and sent the kids to the hospital.

SP Shukla informed that both the drivers have been taken into custody. At present everyone's focus is on the treatment of children. At the same time, police are investigating the matter with all aspects in mind.

Meanwhile, failing to get an ambulance on time, passers-by evacuated the kids from the van and sent them to the hospital. There were 15 children present in the truck. Ambulance driver Shivnarayan Vyas says that the ambulance reached the spot only 10 to 15 minutes after the information.

